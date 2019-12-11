|
|
Matthew "Gene" Molinaro Matthew "Gene" Molinaro, 93, passed away at home on December 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Grace Molinaro; his children, Mari Jo Tidrow (Richard), Jim Molinaro (Florence), and Debbie Korona; doting grandchildren, Andy Tidrow, Richelle Tidrow, Matthew Tidrow, Matthew J. Molinaro, Jennifer Molinaro, Tyler Korona (Julie), and Kristen Korona; and great-granddaughter, Trista Tidrow. Complete obituary can be found at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019