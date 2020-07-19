1/1
Matthew Parker Green Matthew Parker Green, 44, passed away 7/11/20 at home surrounded by family and friends. Matt was born in Kansas City, MO to Robert T. Green and Pamela Latshaw Green. He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents and survived by his mother Pam, sisters Mary Green and Sarah Hipper, grandmother Millie Latshaw, nieces Tori Hipper and Bella Hipper, nephew Charlie Hipper, many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends of all ages. After high school, Matt attended the University of Kansas and the Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver, Canada. He was a talented artist and was beloved by many for his easy smile and generous heart. There will be a private service in the memorial garden at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in keeping with Matt's wishes.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
