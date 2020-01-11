Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
7500 Oak St
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Sall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Patrick Sall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Patrick Sall Obituary
Matthew Patrick Sall Matthew Patrick Sall, 41, of Overland Park, KS passed away on January 9th at Overland Park Regional Hospital. Patrick was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area and a graduate of Kansas State University. He is preceded in death by his father, David Sall; grandparents, Walter & Louise Sall, Edward & Florence Wortman. He is survived by his mother, Kay, of Overland Park, KS; brother, Chris (Carly) Sall, of Frisco, TX; nephews, Calvin & Casey Sall. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7500 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64114 at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 13th, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -