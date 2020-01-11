|
|
Matthew Patrick Sall Matthew Patrick Sall, 41, of Overland Park, KS passed away on January 9th at Overland Park Regional Hospital. Patrick was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area and a graduate of Kansas State University. He is preceded in death by his father, David Sall; grandparents, Walter & Louise Sall, Edward & Florence Wortman. He is survived by his mother, Kay, of Overland Park, KS; brother, Chris (Carly) Sall, of Frisco, TX; nephews, Calvin & Casey Sall. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7500 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64114 at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 13th, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 11, 2020