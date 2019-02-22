|
|
Matthew Ryan Prather SSGT Matthew Ryan Prather, 28, passed away, Friday, February 8, 2019 in San Gabriel, California. Matthew was born May 25, 1990 to Richard and Esther Prather. He is survived by his parents and sisters, Tonia, Katie and Ashley. Matthew had a great love of the Marine Corps EOD community and art. He had a special love for his dog Charles Barley. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Davis Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:30 P.M., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home chapel with burial following at Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Matthew's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2019