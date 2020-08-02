Matthew Terrance Lee Harris, Jr. Matthew Harris, Jr., 31 formerly of Lee's Summit, MO passed away July 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 Monday Aug. 3 at the funeral home. Burial in Floral Hills East Cemetery. Matthew was born Feb. 14, 1989 in Kirkwood, MO. He graduated from Lee's Summit West High School in 2007. Matthew expressed his art through his hands and his love with his amazing hugs. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Dot and Ray Waidmann, Garry Harris and Jim Mitchell. Survivors include his parents; Jeannie and Matt Mitchell and Terry and Sandy Harris. His siblings; Zach Harris, Nate Mitchell, Maddie Harris, Ashley Coussens, Ashley Hartnett, Chris Coussens and Tony Mitchell. He is also survived by his grandparents Kay and John Sims, Jo Mitchell and Dee and Roger Sodini. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700