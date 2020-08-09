Matthew Thomas Kearney Matthew Thomas Kearney was born 1/30/1930, only child of Lazelle Smith and Joseph P. Kearney. He died 8/4/2020. Matt learned piano and voice, leading a sixteen piece orchestra in Kansas City until the Korean War intervened. He served in the Army Intelligence Corp and married Samantha Anne Spence while enlisted. After the war he supported his growing family as a railroad signalman, while studying at Rockhurst College on the GI Bill. Matt became a successful CPA and real estate developer. He and Samantha retired to Surprise Arizona in the early 1980s where he enjoyed golf and friends. He leaves four children, Kimberly Kearney, Michael Kearney, Karon Kearney and Vincent Kearney; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Services will be postponed due to COVID-19.



