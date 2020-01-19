Kansas City Star Obituaries
Matthew Todd Aliber Matthew Todd Aliber, age 35, of Leawood, Kansas, died unexpectantly on Monday, January 13, 2020. He passed away a day after being admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia and other severe complications of the flu. Matt was a lifelong resident of Leawood and also Overland Park, Kansas. He graduated from Blue Valley North High School in 2003 and was actively involved playing football, baseball and in other school activities. He was a fast and ready friend, with a heart of great good and a beautiful, engaging smile that filled the room with light. Matt grew up as part of the Colonial Presbyterian Church family in the Kansas City area. From an early age he was active in youth activities, Sunday School, Bible studies and attended Kanakuk Summer Camp. He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Nancy Aliber of Leawood, Kansas; a sister Nicole Fisher (husband David) of Overland Park, Kansas and her three children, Tristan, Iris and Frances; his aunt Dorthine Kulp (husband Dan) of Grandview, Missouri and her three children, Chris, Nancy and Mark. The funeral and burial will be a private service of family and close friends. Matty: we so love you and expectantly look forward to seeing you again with the Lord! John 6:39-40 John 11:25-26
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
