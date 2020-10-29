Matthias John Strahm, Jr.
February 23, 1926 - October 25, 2020
Sabetha, Kansas - Matthias (Matt) John Strahm, Jr., 94, of Sabetha, Kansas passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1926 in Berwick, Kansas to Matthias J. Strahm and Lena (Furrer) Strahm. Matt had an older sister, Ungela A. Strahm. Matt married Dorothy Joan (Platt-McNeill) on April 26, 1972 in Prairie Village, Kansas, and all preceded him in death. Surviving are Jeannine M. Wolf (Stephen) of Loudon, Tennessee; Colin Brett McNeill (Kim) of Kokomo, Indiana; Michelle D. Koerner of Leo, Indiana; eight grandchildren and their spouses and eight great-grandchildren. Matt graduated from Wichita High School and upon graduation was inducted into the United States Army on June 27, 1944. He served in World War II in Company A of the 45th Signal and Heavy Construction Battalion in Wiesbaden, Germany as a Telephone & Telegraph Lineman. After the Army, Matt graduated from Kansas State University in 1952 with a Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Engineering, ranking 1st in his class. He began his career with a position at Black & Veatch, Consulting Engineers in Kansas City and then the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through his retirement in 1989. He subsequently accepted a position with Raytheon from 1990 through 1998 as a designer of radar installation facilities at many second tier airports in the United States. Matt was baptized in the Apostolic Christian Church. Matt served as a Sunday school teacher for the Chicago congregation and was a Board Member of the Elgin Apostolic Christian Nursing Home. During retirement he volunteered regularly at the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home and was a driver for the "Meals on Wheels" program in Sabetha. Visitation will be held at Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha, Kansas on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 31 at the Bern Apostolic Christian Church with burial at the Bern Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sabetha Apostolic Christian Home "Nursing Home Replacement Project". Matt and Dorothy have received outstanding care from this institution for the past 8 years. www.popkessmortuaries.com