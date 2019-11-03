Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
Maureen C. O'Reilly


1939 - 2019
Maureen C. O'Reilly Obituary
Maureen C. O'Reilly Maureen C. O'Reilly, 80, of Somers, NY died October 3rd, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, England on September 19, 1939 to the late Frank and Connie (Preston) Middleton. In 1962 she boarded the Queen Mary bound for the U.S. to make Kansas City, MO her home. She began an impressive career in the Missouri insurance industry where she met her husband, John F. O'Reilly. They were married in 1988. After retiring, Maureen & John became "snow birds", enjoying their winters together in Green Valley, AZ. Following John's passing in 2002, Maureen moved to Arizona full time. Working at their church, she met William J. O'Shea. Maureen & Bill were married in 2006. Together, they enjoyed traveling & summers in Shelter Island, NY. Maureen was a devoted Catholic. She was appointed Arizona State Regent for The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the largest women's organization dedicated to faith, love, equality & human rights. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband William O'Shea, daughter Laura Ballinger Gardner, Son-In-Law Todd Gardner, Grandchildren Owen and Wyeth Gardner, brother Donald Middleton and her beloved Nieces and friends. In addition to her parents, Maureen is preceded in death by her husband John F. O'Reilly. Services will be 10 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Glass Chapel at Terrace Park Funeral Home; 801 NW 108th St. Kansas City. Her final resting place will be in Resurrection Cemetery, in Kansas City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph's Indian School. Share online condolences at TerraceParkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
