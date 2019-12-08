|
Maureen Lenaghan Bassing Maureen L. Bassing of Kansas City died Saturday, November 30th at home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 75th and Main in Kansas City, Missouri at 10:30am, December 9th. Visitation at 10:00am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Maureen was born on April 29th, 1921, to James and Margaret Lenaghan in Belfast, Ireland. She came to the United States with her parents at the age of 2. She graduated from St. Teresa's Academy and received her Library Degree from St. Catherine's College (now St. Catherine University) in Minneapolis-St. Paul. She worked before her marriage and later after her children were older at the Kansas City Public Library. She often said of her work, "It was the most fun job in the world!" She was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 61 years, Francis J. Bassing, to whom she was fittingly introduced at the Paseo Library branch of the KCMO Public Library. She is survived by her four children: Mary Bassing Kerr (James) of San Diego, Calif., Charles Bassing (Vicki-Marie) of San Anselmo, Calif., Anne Bassing, of the home, and Tom Bassing of Mexico City, Mexico. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Sarah B. Linch (Jon) of Burien, Wash. and Marianne Bassing of San Francisco, Calif. She was preceded in death by five of her six siblings: Kathleen L. Tobin, James Lenaghan, Richard J. Lenaghan, Anne L. Dolan and Rosemary L. Cunningham. She is survived by her sister Margaret L. Treanor of Morris Plains, New Jersey. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces one, Sarah C. Jurcyk, was like a third daughter to her. Maureen was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish for over 60 years. Along with Elizabeth "Betty" Livers, she established the first library there at the Grade School. For the last four years as her health declined, our mother was able to remain at home through the capable assistance of her daughter, Anne, and the wonderful women of Agape Managed Care, most particularly, Carolyn Collier, Ariel "Teddy" Lee, Barbara "Bobbie" Moses and Regina Melton. Our gratitude is profound. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to the Harvesters Food Bank or to St.Elizabeth Catholic Parish.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019