Maurine Ruth Agron Maurine Ruth Agron, 86, passed away October 29, 2019 at The Sheridan of Overland Park, surrounded by her loving family. Maurine was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 5, 1933 to Louis and Gertrude Zigler. She was the youngest of four children, following her sisters Helen and Sophie, and brother, Edward. Maurine graduated valedictorian of her class at Manual High School in Kansas City, and attended Washington University in St. Louis on a full scholarship. She later transferred to UMKC, where she graduated as valedictorian with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught Elementary School in the Kansas City School District, and later returned to UMKC to earn her Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, graduating once again as valedictorian. She served as a guidance counselor at Westport High School for 17 years. Following her career in education, Maurine had many endeavors including accompanying her sisters on buying trips for their furniture store. She also operated a freelance decorating business, Maurine's Unlimited. A firm believer in health and fitness, Maurine became a certified water exercise instructor, and taught at private swimming pools and The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City for more than 30 years, into her mid-80s. Maurine was a member of Women's American ORT and Congregation Beth Shalom and its Sisterhood. She always lived her life in service to others. Maurine met the love of her life, Sam Agron, at age 15, and had their first date on Valentine's Day. They married in July 1953 and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Their love story spanned more than 70 years, serving as an inspiration for both of their daughters and grandchildren. Being a grandmother brought Maurine great happiness and pride. She was an active and involved grandparent. Maurine is survived by her husband, Sam; daughters Lori Greenberg (Steve), Gerri Lyn Ginsburg (Byron), grandson Brett Ginsburg, granddaughter Blaire Ginsburg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and their spouses. Funeral services will be 12 noon Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City or the . The family would like to thank Maurine's hospice "angels" and the entire staff at The Sheridan of Overland Park for their loving care. Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019