Maury Lemmones
Maury Lemmones Maury Lemmones, was born October 2, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri to Perry and Colleen (Robinson) Lemmones, Sr. who preceded him in death. He was the youngest of four children. Maury attended Paseo High School and later finished his education and training at Job Corps. Maury was the "Jack of All Trades" and was always willing to assist any and everyone. Maury had a love for science fiction movies and westerns. And a deep passion for his family. Maury was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Lemmones Broadus. Maury is survived by: his loving mother, Devear Lemmones; his significant other, Sharon Williams Hunt; Sons, Maury Williams, Marnel Williams and Mathew Williams; daughters, Mariel Williams and Arianna Criscuolo, brother, Perry Lemmones, Jr.; sister, Cheryl Williams; grandchildren Iyanna Williams, Shyhiem Zachary, Marshaun Zachary, Raven Woodson, Jalen Williams and Xeiyre Williams; great-grandchild, Bomani Tiger; special cousins, Margo Falls and Paula Davis; nieces, Tamia Lemmones and Surrayya Clemoens (Yabin); nephew, Roy Broadus II and a host of family and friends. (Arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
