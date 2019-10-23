|
Max Bearly Max Bearly, 91, died peacefully on October 21. Max was born in Goodrich, KS to Robert and Clara (Hilliard). He served in the Air Force for 6 yrs. He married Joan in 1957. They had 2 sons. Joan passed in 1986. Max worked 35 years at AT&T and served as CWA Union President. He enjoyed camping and boating with his family. After retirement, he enjoyed restoring antique cars and traveling. In March 1996, he married Barbara. Max was a member of First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. Max is preceded in death by his 2 brothers Lee and Marion. Max is survived by wife Barbara, sons Terry (Holly), Jeff (Lori); grandchildren Lucas, Allison, Alissa (Josh), Jake (Mollie); and great grandchildren Lucy and Ellie. Visitation will be Oct. 25 at 10am, funeral at 11am, and burial immediately following all at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019