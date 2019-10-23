Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Burial
Following Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Bearly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Bearly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Bearly Obituary
Max Bearly Max Bearly, 91, died peacefully on October 21. Max was born in Goodrich, KS to Robert and Clara (Hilliard). He served in the Air Force for 6 yrs. He married Joan in 1957. They had 2 sons. Joan passed in 1986. Max worked 35 years at AT&T and served as CWA Union President. He enjoyed camping and boating with his family. After retirement, he enjoyed restoring antique cars and traveling. In March 1996, he married Barbara. Max was a member of First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. Max is preceded in death by his 2 brothers Lee and Marion. Max is survived by wife Barbara, sons Terry (Holly), Jeff (Lori); grandchildren Lucas, Allison, Alissa (Josh), Jake (Mollie); and great grandchildren Lucy and Ellie. Visitation will be Oct. 25 at 10am, funeral at 11am, and burial immediately following all at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the .
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now