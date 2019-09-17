|
Max "Gene" Dickerson Max "Gene" Dickerson, 92, of Olathe and Shawnee, KS, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 after a brief stay at Olathe Health Hospice House. He was the beloved husband for 72 years of Cara Lee Dickerson. Gene was born in Princeton, MO, the son of the late Loyd and Verl Dickerson. Gene was a devoted member of Merriam Christian Church for over 60 years, serving in many leadership roles, including regional representative for the Disciples of Christ Church. He proudly served in the US Merchant Marines during WWII, and was a member of the KAW Council Boy Scouts, receiving the Silver Beaver Leadership award for his distinguished service. Gene began his career with Midwest Precote as a mechanic and took on various roles, ultimately advancing to Vice President of operations. He ended his career working at Little Joe's Asphalt Inc, an organization that he dearly enjoyed working at, until retiring at age 86. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Shara (Kent) Runyan of Columbia, MO and Julee (Robert) Oppici of Woodbury, CT, his daughter-in-law, Linda Dickerson of Kansas City, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Bill, Carrol and Farrol Dickerson, and his son Stephen Dickerson. On Wednesday, September 18th, a visitation will be held at 10:00 am with funeral at 11:00 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS, followed by a burial service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aberdeen Village and Olathe Medical Hospice House, both in Olathe.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019