Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Max Eugene Kin

Max Eugene King Max Eugene King, 85, died on June 11, 2019, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Max grew up in NE Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Bud & Vi King. He joined the Marines after high school and fought in the Korean War before joining the KCMO Police Department. Max developed the first North Patrol Division and later became a Major overseeing the computer division. Along the way, he earned his undergrad degree and MBA from Avila. Max enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons and gardening and beachcombing with his wife "Tavy" at Long Boat Key. Max is survived by his wife Delores King, three sons, Ed Tavener (Kathy Roberts), Craig King (Heather), Mike King (Kay) and daughter Shauna King, along with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Max joins his son Randy Leis and daughter-in-law Marilyn Tavener in the hereafter. Visitation, 1:00 pm, Service 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home in Kansas City, Kansas. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019
