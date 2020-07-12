Max L. Croswhite Max L. Croswhite passed away July 8 with family at his side. He was born August 23, 1929 in Holly, Colorado to Laila Stapleton and Roy Croswhite and spent his childhood in Hallsville, MO. He graduated from Hallsville High in 1947 as Valedictorian and captain of the basketball team. He attended the University of Missouri and in his senior year paused to join the Air Force. Max then returned to complete his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. Max then moved to Gladstone and began teaching History and English in the North Kansas City School District. He taught 33 years at Northgate and Eastgate. He was very active in Phi Delta Kappa, serving as president of the local chapter. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Donald, Dorine and Nella. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Momberg) Croswhite, a sister, Marian Rexroat, children - Gary (Karla) and David (Jeanne), five grandkids - Kyle, Katie (Kyle) Lundy, Derek, Erin (Brian) Koochel, Kyle Lear, and three great grandchildren - Charlee Lundy, L.J. and Lochlan Lear. Max loved teaching and was an avid Mizzou and Royals fan. He enjoyed yardwork, gardening, and loved watching his sons' and grandkids' activities. His whole life Max was devoted to helping his family and others. Max loved to talk to people, and always had a friendly smile for all who would listen. Service 7:00pm Tuesday July 14, 2020 White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment White Chapel Cemetery. Family suggests Memorial gifts to Alzheimer's Association
.