Max R. Simpson Jan. 30, 1927 July 12, 2020 Max R. Simpson passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Max was born on January 30, 1927 in Potosi, Missouri, the fifth child of Eunice Blount Simpson and Raymond Cecil Simpson. Toward the end of WWII, Max served in the U.S. Air Force, 1944-46. He then attended the University of Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Architecture. He was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. In 1956 he married Patricia Ann Waldron who preceded him in death in 1993. Pat and Max had three children who survive him, Stephen Simpson of Kansas City, MO, Diane & Marc Prigmore, of Kansas City, MO and Julie & Al Lautenslager of Phoenix, AZ. Two grandchildren, Courtney Gessler (great-grandchildren, Caden and Carsen Brown) and Brad Gessler. Extended family includes many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Max worked for Edward W. Tanner & Associates, the internal architectural firm for the J.C. Nichols Company, 1953-1971. While with this group, he helped to design significant buildings throughout Kansas City, including several on the Country Club Plaza, Red Bridge and Corinth areas, the Plaza Library and Board of Trade buildings. Max worked for Peckham Guyton Albers & Viets (PGAV) 1971 - 1995, where some project highlights included the Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College and the Arrow Rock, Missouri State Park visitor's center. In retirement, he applied his love of literary works as an employee at Bloomsday Books, 1995-2007. There he found a treasured, new family of friends. A devoted member of Second Presbyterian Church for 62 years, Max served in many helpful roles, especially as a library volunteer. In 2011 Max moved to the Kingswood Senior Living Community where he quickly made yet another treasured, new family of friends. Gifts in Max's honor may be made to the Kingswood Foundation or to a group that is special to you. A private graveside service is planned and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when all those who are interested may gather and celebrate Max's well-lived life. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com