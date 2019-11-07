|
Max W. Greer Max Weldon Greer, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Max was born September 9, 1947, in McAlester, Oklahoma to Max and Alyce Greer. He graduated from Park University in 1970 with a degree in history. Max was an entrepreneur from the day he was born. From starting his own paper route as a little boy to ongoing business in college. Max began his career as a New York Life Insurance agent in early '70s. He soon became a star within the life insurance industry and was invited to be a main speaker at the Life Insurance Industry's "Million Dollar Roundtable." In the late '70s he became interested in what was then a new profession called a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and became credentialed as a CFP. He wished to help clients get a comprehensive view of their personal finances and estate planning and formed Greer Financial Consultants in 1979 which he later renamed as Financial Advisory Service (FAS). He came to know and care for his clients as friends over the years. He truly was a visionary and pioneer in the financial industry and his presence will be sincerely missed. Max's quick wit, humor, and compassion for others were on display to everyone that knew him. Max was so proud the firm he created is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Max enjoyed improving his clients' financial lives with astute financial planning, and assisting clients with their investments and financial affairs. He admired Ewing Kauffman greatly and was pleased to assist many executives at Marion Labs with their financial planning and asset management. Seeing Mr. Kauffmann's benevolence, Max was inspired to create a secure financial future for his employees and developed a plan to make FAS employee owned. He strongly believed in working as a team, and not as individuals. Not forgetting about planning his own affairs, Max was adamant about being sure that FAS would continue after his passing. His legacy is exhibited by the continuing inclusion of FAS as one of the Financial Times Newspaper's Top 300 Independently Owned Financial Advisers in the U.S. He loved the Kansas Chiefs and knew many of the team members and was a sponsor at the Chiefs Ambassadors' Club. Max was happy that his grandsons shared his love of sports and he was proud to watch them compete. Max loved his children more than anything in his life. He was so proud that they all received college degrees. This was incredibly important to Max because he strongly believes in education and knowledge. Max loved competition, and he always felt his greatest competition was himself. He strived to always be better than the day before. This included every area of his life, from being an amazing father, husband, and mentor to his family and friends, to golf and working out. He always taught his children to give 110% to everything they did in life. This is what Max did in his own life, and he was so proud his children did the same. Max was preceded in death by his parents Max & Alyce Greer, sister Martha Johnson and brother Mark Greer. He is survived by his wife Polina Greer and his three beloved children: Michele, Megan (Shane), Mike (Lorena); and three grandchildren: Charlie, Ben and Liam. His also survived by his former wife and mother to his children Lois Greer Gross; two step-daughters Anna (Jake), Helen (Adam); and 4 step-grandchildren Luke, Drew, Jack and Emma; two nieces and two nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, and cousins. He was extremely close to his family and was always there as a mentor and friend to his children and grandchildren. He also felt grateful to have a close relationship with his step-children and step-grandchildren. His entire family looked to him for guidance and they always knew he had their back. He will be greatly missed by all. A service celebrating his life will be at 11 AM, on Friday, November 8 at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in the Building A Sanctuary. Private burial for family at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions can be made to the Max W. Greer, Jr. Endowment Fund via an online gift at www.park.edu/give. Please enter Max Greer, Jr. in the "other" field to ensure contributions are allocated to his scholarship. Checks can be mailed to Park University, University Advancement, Box #65, 8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, MO 64152. Please make the check to Park University and note Max Greer, Jr. in the memo section of the check to ensure it is allocated to his scholarship.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 7, 2019