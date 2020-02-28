|
|
Maxine B. Schlichter Maxine B. Schlichter, 92, of Leawood, KS passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Visitation from 3-4:00 pm followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00pm on Friday, February 28, at Cure of Ars Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS 66206. Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Maxine entered into eternal life after a year long battle with the effects of aging. She was born January 6, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Werner and Bessie (Matthews) Keim. She graduated from Bishop Lillis High School where she was a member of the Chi Mu Sorority. She attended St. Teresa's College (now Avila University) where she met her future husband, John "Jack" Schlichter. She was the female lead in the school play and he was a last minute stand-in when the male lead was drafted. The play was "Boy Meets Girl". Maxine and Jack wed in 1947. In the early years of her marriage Maxine worked as a professional model doing both runway and photographic. When Jack chose to change careers from radio announcing to insurance sales she supported them while working as a receptionist for Nash Motors. Eventually they were blessed with two children. While raising Kimberly and Lisa (Kevin McCarthy) she remained involved with many charitable and faith-based organizations including the Ladies of Charity, the Cure of Ars Mission Group and the St. Joseph Medical Center Auxiliary where she also co-managed the Gift Shop for several years. At Jack's urging she took up tennis which brought her a whole new group of friends. She and Jack were both bridge players and she continued to play until within a few months of her passing. Maxine was preceded in death by the love of her life in 2007. She is survived by her two daughters; eight grand-children, Patrick (Rachael), Timothy (Alisa) and Mary-Cathrin (Cassata) McCarthy, Danny, JoAnne, Pat (Leah), Darren (Lana) and Elle (Sean Leonard) Maloney, and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Weston McCarthy, Maclaran and Mylo Maloney, Beckett Leonard, and Cooper and Preston Cassata. The family would like to express their gratitude to the many Caregivers who provided the care necessary to keeping Maxine in her home as long as possible. In particular, Lily, who was with her for almost a year, as well as Selma, Lana and Tay who were with her during the most difficult last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Seton Center, 2816 E. 23rd St., KCMO 64127, www.setoncenterkc.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020