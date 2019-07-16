Kansas City Star Obituaries
Maxine F. Lee


1923 - 2019
Maxine F. Lee Obituary
Maxine F. Lee Maxine F. Lee, 95, died July 12, 2019. Visitation 10:30-11:30 followed by Funeral Services at 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 17, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's Hospital or Community of Christ, (Bethel Congregation). Maxine was born October 23, 1923, in Kansas City, KS. She was active in her church. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband John W. Lee. Survived by son John W. (Theresa) Lee, Belton, daughter Cathy (Jim) Owens, St. Louis, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019
