Maxine Irene Smith March 20, 1927 July 26, 2020 Maxine Irene McMurtry Smith, 93, passed away on July 26, 2020. Maxine was born in Kansas City, MO and grew up on the East Side of KC, graduating from East High School and attending Mount St. Scholastica College. She met Lloyd Smith before his deployment to the South Pacific and corresponded with him throughout the warLloyd and Maxine were married on Sept. 1, 1945, and were married 72 years. She and Lloyd were active members of Prairie Baptist Church in Prairie Village, where they lived for 70 years. She was a dedicated mom, wife, grandma and great grandma. She served as troop leader for her daughter Pat's girl scout troop for years, served on the PTA, and never missed one of her son John's games. Her 3 grandsons and 7 great grandchildren knew her as "Grandma Max." She loved being a part of their lives and watching them grow. Maxine kept in touch with family and friends near and far with her detailed letters. Her neighbors and friends could expect one of her famous rum cakes at Christmas. She had a remarkable memory and kept records of family genealogy on her side of the family and Lloyd's. Maxine loved sports. She wouldn't miss a Royals game if she could help it, and was a devout fan of KU basketball and the Chiefs. Maxine (with Lloyd) was a world traveler. Whether it was a trip to the Lake, shopping in Hong Kong, or a girls' trip to Hawaii, she was ready for an adventure. She enjoyed planning and attending parties, especially a polka dance. Nothing, though, topped her Hawaiian-themed 50th Wedding Anniversary party. She is preceded in death by her parents Micajah and Angeline McMurtry; her husband Lloyd H. Smith; daughter Patricia Sabath; and daughter-in-law Peggy Smith. She is survived by her son John H. Smith; son-in-law Richard Sabath; grandsons Rick Sabath (Jennifer), Michael Sabath (Heather), and Jamie Smith (Caitlin); her seven great grandchildren Brett, Emma, Drew, Lydia, Riley, Abby, and Chloe; sister-in-law Delores Olson; nephew Bill Olson; and niece Linda Morgandale (Frank). The family is planning a celebration of life at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to Royals Charities - Royals Respond Fund.



