Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Lindsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Lindsey Obituary
Maxine Lindsey Virginia Maxine Dale Lindsey, a longtime Kansas City resident, died April 17 after a brief illness. Maxine was born in Mendon, MO on May 25, 1920 to Charles and Cora Dale. After business college, Maxine moved to Kansas City. She married Roscoe H. Lindsey on Oct. 6, 1920. A member of Westport Presbyterian Church for 64 years she served many years as a Deacon and Elder. She was a kind loving mother and grandmother who saw the best in everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother Clarence Dale. Survivors include a daughter, Ann Flanders (Dave); two sons, Ron Lindsey (Kathy) and Greg Lindsey; four grandchildren, Lindsey Pirtle (Ryan), Melanie Kinser (Pete), Tom Lindsey (Jenna) and Joanie Meyer (Jeff) and great-granddaughters Josephine Pirtle, Kate and Avery Kinser and Genevieve Virginia Lindsey. The full obituary may be viewed and online condolences maybe given at www.mtmoriah.net. A Private Graveside service will be Livestreamed on Facebook at 1:00pm on Monday, April 27; www.facebook.com/MtMoriahNewcomer
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -