|
|
Maxine Lindsey Virginia Maxine Dale Lindsey, a longtime Kansas City resident, died April 17 after a brief illness. Maxine was born in Mendon, MO on May 25, 1920 to Charles and Cora Dale. After business college, Maxine moved to Kansas City. She married Roscoe H. Lindsey on Oct. 6, 1920. A member of Westport Presbyterian Church for 64 years she served many years as a Deacon and Elder. She was a kind loving mother and grandmother who saw the best in everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother Clarence Dale. Survivors include a daughter, Ann Flanders (Dave); two sons, Ron Lindsey (Kathy) and Greg Lindsey; four grandchildren, Lindsey Pirtle (Ryan), Melanie Kinser (Pete), Tom Lindsey (Jenna) and Joanie Meyer (Jeff) and great-granddaughters Josephine Pirtle, Kate and Avery Kinser and Genevieve Virginia Lindsey. The full obituary may be viewed and online condolences maybe given at www.mtmoriah.net. A Private Graveside service will be Livestreamed on Facebook at 1:00pm on Monday, April 27; www.facebook.com/MtMoriahNewcomer
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020