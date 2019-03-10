Maxine (Schwabe) Lusk Maxine Schwabe Lusk, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Lusk, her sister June Schwabe and her parents Max and Georgia May Schwabe. Maxine was born in Columbia, Missouri, where her father, the late Max Schwabe, was a member of the United States Congress. Maxine attended schools in Columbia, Missouri and Washington D.C. She graduated from Stephens College and the University of Missouri. Maxine taught first grade in the Platte County RIII School District. She also taught school in Mexico, Columbia, and Springfield Missouri. She retired in 1994. Maxine loved to travel the world and was an avid ACBL Life Master bridge player. Maxine was a kind and generous mother, grandmother,great grandmother and friend. Her love and devotion to her family was a blessing. Survivors include her son Ted Lusk (Sue), Daughter Sally James (Joe), and daughter Mary Kay Anderson (David), as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family graveside service.

