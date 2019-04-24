Maxine "Mac" Miller Maxine Miller,89 year old Gladstone, MO resident passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at D.W. Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Committal will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Miller was born on September 2, 1929 in North Kansas City, MO the daughter of Benjamin and Ethel (Lundsford) Reinwald. She was one of six children. She was married 72 years to Joseph A. Miller. Survivors include her husband, Joseph A. Miller; a son, Tim Miller and his wife, Lisa of Lawrence, KS; two daughters, Connie Gronniger of Parkville, MO and Jackie Eccles and her husband, Dean of Lebanon, OH; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Benjamin Reinwald, Richard Reinwald, and Jerald Reinwald; and two sisters, Catherine Prather and Bernice Reinwald. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to ; 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at http://www.dwnwhitechapel.com/

