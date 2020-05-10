Maxine Burner Maxine O. Burner, 96, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was a resident at Lakeview Village, Lenexa, Kansas. Maxine was born in Arma, Kansas, March 4, 1924, to LeRoy and Letha Olson. She spent her childhood years in Tonganoxie, Kansas, where her family owned a grocery store. She married Sherman French in 1945. He was a pilot in World War II, was lost and did not return. She relocated to Kansas City where she married Elton Burner in 1949. They had two sons, Jeff and Tim. Maxine was active in the Southminster Presbyterian Church where she was a member for 63 years. Maxine and Elton owned and managed several shops along the 39th Street antique row. She became an avid collector of antique glass. She was also active in Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports and Shawnee Mission LaSertoma Club, managing estate sales, the proceeds supporting local nursing scholarships. Maxine loved to play cards and collect angels. She is survived by a sister, Beverly Tallman, of Venita, Oklahoma, and a sister-in-law, Thyrza Olson, of Olathe, Kansas, as well as many nieces and nephews. Maxine was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy in 1995 and Gene in 2018, sons Jeff in 2006 and Tim in 2012. She and Elton were married 63 years. He died in 2008. She was cremated and services will be held at a later date.