Maxine Thayer Maxine Garin Thayer, aged 87, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born in Hayward, California, the daughter of Andrew J. and Anna M. Garin. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Annette P. Warren, Andrew (Bud) Garin, and Janet M. Settle. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband of 11 years, John N. Thayer. The two married late in life and had a wonderful time together, traveling extensively, birdwatching, and generally enjoying life and each other's company. Maxine graduated from Holy Names College in Oakland, California and taught for several years after before raising a family. She was formerly married to Darrell J. Theobald. Maxine is survived by her children Maureen Wellard (Wade), Anne Chavers (Homer), Darrell Theobald, Molly Theobald and Bill Theobald. She is also survived by stepchildren Linda Nottberg and David Thayer and grandchildren Gabe McGrath, Taylor Chavers, Kelsey and Sam Wellard, Allegra and Max Lyon, and Cecily Lyon Palamara. Maxine was a devout Catholic and long-time member of the Ladies of Charity, and generously volunteered for multiple charitable organizations. She will be remembered for her bright, sparkling and sometimes sassy wit, and the positivity and faith that kept her smiling through difficult times. Maxine loved to travel and spend time with her family, and drove a station wagon full of kids from Kansas to California for many years to stay close to her West Coast family. Maxine loved to entertain and have fun, and adventures seemed to find her even when she wasn't looking. She also loved to look good and kept a chic wardrobe and weekly hairdressing appointments until COVID. She was an avid bridge and tennis player for many years. Maxine had friends of all ages and will be missed by a great number of people. A funeral mass will be held August 28, 2020 at Nativity Church in Leawood. The Ladies of Charity will begin a rosary at 12:30 followed by mass at 1:00. The service will be streamed online at kcnativity.org
. If desired, donations may be made to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103