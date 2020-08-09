1/1
Maxine Thayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Thayer Maxine Garin Thayer, aged 87, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born in Hayward, California, the daughter of Andrew J. and Anna M. Garin. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Annette P. Warren, Andrew (Bud) Garin, and Janet M. Settle. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband of 11 years, John N. Thayer. The two married late in life and had a wonderful time together, traveling extensively, birdwatching, and generally enjoying life and each other's company. Maxine graduated from Holy Names College in Oakland, California and taught for several years after before raising a family. She was formerly married to Darrell J. Theobald. Maxine is survived by her children Maureen Wellard (Wade), Anne Chavers (Homer), Darrell Theobald, Molly Theobald and Bill Theobald. She is also survived by stepchildren Linda Nottberg and David Thayer and grandchildren Gabe McGrath, Taylor Chavers, Kelsey and Sam Wellard, Allegra and Max Lyon, and Cecily Lyon Palamara. Maxine was a devout Catholic and long-time member of the Ladies of Charity, and generously volunteered for multiple charitable organizations. She will be remembered for her bright, sparkling and sometimes sassy wit, and the positivity and faith that kept her smiling through difficult times. Maxine loved to travel and spend time with her family, and drove a station wagon full of kids from Kansas to California for many years to stay close to her West Coast family. Maxine loved to entertain and have fun, and adventures seemed to find her even when she wasn't looking. She also loved to look good and kept a chic wardrobe and weekly hairdressing appointments until COVID. She was an avid bridge and tennis player for many years. Maxine had friends of all ages and will be missed by a great number of people. A funeral mass will be held August 28, 2020 at Nativity Church in Leawood. The Ladies of Charity will begin a rosary at 12:30 followed by mass at 1:00. The service will be streamed online at kcnativity.org. If desired, donations may be made to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Rosary
12:30 PM
Nativity Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Service
01:00 PM
The service will be streamed online at kcnativity.org
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Nativity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved