Maynard "Mitch" J. Mitchell Maynard "Mitch" J. Mitchell Born in Chicago, IL. On Oct. 30, 1924 and died Nov. 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Pauline. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy Air Corps on his 18th birthday. He served a total of three years that included combat time in a Navy SB2C "The Beast." He received a number of medals, one of which was a silver star that he was very proud. In 2010 he was inducted into the "American Combat Airman Hall of Fame." "Mitch" will be honored with private family services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019