Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Maynard Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maynard J. "Mitch" Mitchell


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maynard "Mitch" J. Mitchell Maynard "Mitch" J. Mitchell Born in Chicago, IL. On Oct. 30, 1924 and died Nov. 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Pauline. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy Air Corps on his 18th birthday. He served a total of three years that included combat time in a Navy SB2C "The Beast." He received a number of medals, one of which was a silver star that he was very proud. In 2010 he was inducted into the "American Combat Airman Hall of Fame." "Mitch" will be honored with private family services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maynard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -