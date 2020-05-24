Melanie Dawn Custard
Melanie Dawn Custard Melanie Dawn Custard passed away May 14, 2020 at the age of 48. She is survived by her husband of 15 years William, her three daughters, Samantha, Alaura, and Margaret, her mother Angie Wardin, and her sister Amy Hey. She loved sewing and raising her girls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.KCHospice.org.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
