Melba Fern McNeill Melba Fern McNeill formerly of Lee's Summit, MO, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon, MO after a year plus illness and declining health. Mrs. McNeill was an active Girl Scout leader, volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Lee's Summit, MO where she resided until five years ago. She was an active Methodist since 1954 having been both a Sunday school and summer Bible school teacher as well as holding several positions in the Women's Society for Christian Service later known as the United Methodist Women. She loved to garden and spend time in her yard, and travel places camping and fishing, and was a bird watcher. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress, too. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, the late Robert E. McNeill and her parents the late Oren E and Mildred M Gaddy Davis, of Graham, MO She is survived by her beloved sister Patsy K Gallagher, Lee's Summit, MO, her son Robert Iles McNeill (Sharon) of Foristell, MO and her daughter Alice Jeanette McLaine (Larry) of Fort Mill SC She is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan R. McNeill of Troy, MO, Erin R. Jorgensen (Lucas) of Columbia, MO, Alexis S. McLaine, Columbus, OH, Abigail L Beckler (Wyatt), of Joliet, IL, Amanda S. McLaine, of Greenville, SC, Trevor J. McLaine , of Fort Mill, SC . She is also survived by one great granddaughter, a true joy in her life, Ainsley Rebecca Jorgensen of Columbia, MO. She is also survived by three sisters in laws and one brother in law, Sue McNeill of Mendocino, CA, Barbara Polk of Boulder City, NV, and Ann and Earl Bridgewater of Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by beloved nieces Lori Gallagher Ward (Bruce), and Lesli Gallagher Lewis (Bill) as well as niece Lisa Bridgewater, nephews, David and Gary Bridgewater, and nephews Kevin, Michael and Patrick Polk and their families. Also survived by great nephew James D. Ward (Jackie) and son Weston, and great niece and nephews Ciara, Dalton, and Bill Lewis. Visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. with the funeral held on Saturday, October 19,2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Langsford Funeral Home Graveside services will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO in Nodaway county at 2:15 p.m. after the funeral. Reverend Dr. David Hutchison will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to Central Methodist University's Friends of Music, Fayette, MO, the Wentzville United Methodist Church, Wentzville, MO and the Girl Scouts of America Hornet's Nest Council at hngirlscouts.org. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019