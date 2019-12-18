Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Melba Frost Melba O. Frost, 84, of Overland Park, KS, died Dec 14, 2019 at Stratford Commons Rehab Center. Melba was loved deeply by her four daughters, Jeanette (John) Greene, Susan (Bill) Dutch, Patti Alex, and Cindy (Doug) Gauert. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Herluf 'Jack' Frost, her brother, Jack Trammell, her son-in-law Mike Alex and her parents, Dave and Della Trammell. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 4 pm at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS 66215 . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, KS or to the in her honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
