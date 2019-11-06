|
Melissa Ann Keen Shafer Melissa Ann Keen Shafer passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, from complications during surgery. Ann was born December 30, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Wendell V. and Roberta Journey Keen. She was a 1969 graduate of Belton High School and thereafter attended William Jewell College. Ann considered raising her sons the crowning achievement of her life. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Abe Shafer IV, of rural Weston, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her sister, Mary. Ann is survived by her sons, Gabriel W. (Kirsten) Richesson and Luke J. (Anita) Richesson, and Abe's children, Abe "Quint" (Christy) Shafer V, Margaret E. "MaLiz" (Ryan) Denk; her grandchildren Elle Keen Richesson, Luther and Sunny Ann Richesson, Bette and Will Shafer, and Asher and Chloe Denk. She is also survived by her siblings Jane (Jerry) Rice, Wendell Keen, Roberta (Jim) Harvey and Stephen (Angela) Keen, and many loving nieces and nephews. All are welcome to a gathering of friends and family between 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. at Eventful (25180 NW County Road JJ, Weston, MO) on Saturday, November 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home Weston, MO Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019