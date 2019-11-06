Kansas City Star Obituaries
Vaughn Funeral Homes - Weston
18905 ST RT 45 N
Weston, MO 64098
816-386-2281
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Eventful
25180 NW County Road JJ
Weston, MO
View Map
More Obituaries for Melissa Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Ann Keen Shafer

Melissa Ann Keen Shafer Obituary
Melissa Ann Keen Shafer Melissa Ann Keen Shafer passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, from complications during surgery. Ann was born December 30, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Wendell V. and Roberta Journey Keen. She was a 1969 graduate of Belton High School and thereafter attended William Jewell College. Ann considered raising her sons the crowning achievement of her life. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Abe Shafer IV, of rural Weston, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her sister, Mary. Ann is survived by her sons, Gabriel W. (Kirsten) Richesson and Luke J. (Anita) Richesson, and Abe's children, Abe "Quint" (Christy) Shafer V, Margaret E. "MaLiz" (Ryan) Denk; her grandchildren Elle Keen Richesson, Luther and Sunny Ann Richesson, Bette and Will Shafer, and Asher and Chloe Denk. She is also survived by her siblings Jane (Jerry) Rice, Wendell Keen, Roberta (Jim) Harvey and Stephen (Angela) Keen, and many loving nieces and nephews. All are welcome to a gathering of friends and family between 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. at Eventful (25180 NW County Road JJ, Weston, MO) on Saturday, November 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home Weston, MO Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019
