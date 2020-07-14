1/1
Melissa "Missy" Edris
Melissa "Missy" Suzanne Edris Melissa "Missy" Suzanne Edris began her journey February 28, 1962 in KC, MO, completing her earthly adventures July 9, 2020. Her beloved parents, the late Evelyn & Wayne Edris, grandparents, & special Aunt Phyllis, as well as her many furry & feathered friends, have embraced her vivacious spirit with an eternal celebratory reunion. Missy leaves her sister, Lela Edris Carr, nephew Michael Blair ( Zane & Jack). She was an honorary "aunt" and a friend to many. Missy grew up in Prairie Village, KS, was a '80 grad from S.M. East, later attending JCCC to study Fashion Merchandising. She loved home, yet travel & adventure were passions- from Paris to her former second home in L.A. A tall, leggy, blonde with a brilliant smile, robust laugh & infectious giggle, Missy made everyone feel beautiful & valued. Ever active in her youth, loving to act, sing, & dance, she was a KC Chiefs Chiefette, a runway & newspaper model for Jones Store and Macy's, worked at 61 Country radio leading her to a successful career in voice work with national broadcast campaigns, corporate narrations, & audiobooks. She was most proud & known for being Sprint's voice of "Claire". Her voice was memorable, yet she gave it freely to the world with her words of encouragement, humor& hope. She spoke with God & Jesus regularly, & in her many times of aloneness, she was never alone. An outdoor celebratory service will be held at 7:30 pm Wednesday, July 15 in South Lake Park, 7601 W 86 St OP, KS. Bring a lawn chair/blanket, & mask for a socially distanced service. If inclined, send donations to the National Kidney Foundation 6405 Metcalf Ave #204 OP,KS 66209. Express gratitude for HER life by how well you live YOURS.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
