Melissa "Missy" Suzanne Edris Melissa "Missy" Suzanne Edris began her journey February 28, 1962 in KC, MO, completing her earthly adventures July 9, 2020. Her beloved parents, the late Evelyn & Wayne Edris, grandparents, & special Aunt Phyllis, as well as her many furry & feathered friends, have embraced her vivacious spirit with an eternal celebratory reunion. Missy leaves her sister, Lela Edris Carr, nephew Michael Blair ( Zane & Jack). She was an honorary "aunt" and a friend to many. Missy grew up in Prairie Village, KS, was a '80 grad from S.M. East, later attending JCCC to study Fashion Merchandising. She loved home, yet travel & adventure were passions- from Paris to her former second home in L.A. A tall, leggy, blonde with a brilliant smile, robust laugh & infectious giggle, Missy made everyone feel beautiful & valued. Ever active in her youth, loving to act, sing, & dance, she was a KC Chiefs Chiefette, a runway & newspaper model for Jones Store and Macy's, worked at 61 Country radio leading her to a successful career in voice work with national broadcast campaigns, corporate narrations, & audiobooks. She was most proud & known for being Sprint's voice of "Claire". Her voice was memorable, yet she gave it freely to the world with her words of encouragement, humor& hope. She spoke with God & Jesus regularly, & in her many times of aloneness, she was never alone. An outdoor celebratory service will be held at 7:30 pm Wednesday, July 15 in South Lake Park, 7601 W 86 St OP, KS. Bring a lawn chair/blanket, & mask for a socially distanced service. If inclined, send donations to the National Kidney Foundation
6405 Metcalf Ave #204 OP,KS 66209. Express gratitude for HER life by how well you live YOURS.