|
|
Melvin Aaron Solomon Melvin Aaron Solomon, age 83, died in Roseland, New Jersey on April 22 where he lived in an assisted living community near his children for the past year. He was living with Alzheimer's Disease and died of complications from COVID-19. Mel was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 30, 1936, to Minnie and Ben Solomon. His parents moved to Kansas City, Missouri when Mel was two and he lived there for nearly all his life. Mel attended Southwest High School and then Washington University in St. Louis, where he pursued his childhood dream to study architecture, earning a Bachelor of Architecture and becoming a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Mel was inspired by great design and great cities, so he headed to New York City to practice with architects he admired in a city that he came to love. As a young architect, he worked for Pei Cobb Freed & Partners and Skidmore Owings & Merrill and lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. In New York, Mel met a smart, compassionate, tall, and beautiful speech pathologist living in Greenwich Village named Linda Zackler, and the two married in Englewood, NJ on August 2, 1964. They would remain married until Linda passed away in December 2009. After getting married, Mel and Linda took off on the honeymoon of a lifetime, traveling throughout Europe and then getting jobs in Zurich, Switzerland. They spoke fondly of those travels throughout their lives. Mel was offered the opportunity to be lead designer of Penn Valley Community College in Kansas City, and so he returned with Linda to Kansas City in 1965. After working for several firms, Mel started his own architectural practice, Solomon Claybaugh Young Architects, which he co-led for much of his career. Mel was very proud of his two children, Marc and Laura. With Marc, Mel loved to play catch, shoot hoops and watch the Kansas City Royals. After Marc came out as gay, Mel became a strong advocate for LGBTQ equality, always speaking with pride of Marc's advocacy work for marriage equality. Mel was so happy when Marc married Daniel, and over the past eight months, he got so much joy from spending time with his grandson Joshua. When Laura was a child, Mel loved to have her sit on his lap and sing songs to his little girl. Throughout her childhood and adolescence, he brought her along on shopping trips, appreciating her sense of color and design that she inherited from him. Later, he was so proud of her personal and professional commitment to Judaism and social justice. And he deeply admired the commitment and passion she brought to her role as mother to his beloved granddaughters Madeline and Zoe. In his professional life, Mel was proud of many of his projects, including the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at University of Missouri - Kansas City and Congregation Beth Torah in Overland Park, Kansas. In the process of designing the latter, Mel became captivated at the notion of designing Jewish sacred spaces and focused on synagogue design for the remainder of his professional life. He consulted with other synagogues about their needs and took on additional synagogue projects around the country. Mel was passionate about his hometown of Kansas City and its built environment and became a leader in the fight to preserve its historic buildings from demolition. Mel was appointed the first chair of the Kansas City Landmarks Commission in 1970 and served as chair until 1977. He played a leadership role in publishing the Landmarks Commission's guide to historic sites, Kansas City: A Place in Time. He also served as an active board member of the Historic Kansas City Foundation and was often quoted in the press as an outspoken voice in support of protecting the city's historic structures. He was a contributor to the book, Independence, Missouri, which chronicled the history of the birthplace of Harry S Truman. There was no bigger booster of KC than Mel. He loved nothing more than taking out-of-town guests to see his favorite landmarks including The Scout, Lewis and Clark Point, Liberty Memorial, Union Station, the Country Club Plaza, and the city's parks and boulevards. And while traveling, he loved telling people he was from Kansas City. Mel was an exceedingly outgoing, affable and exuberant soul. He loved nothing more than being out and about, seeing people and connecting with those he knew and making new friends. He came alive when he was with others and was great at making others feel at home. Core to Mel was neighborhood and community. He made it a point to know everyone on his block, where he resided for 45 years, and he formed deep, years-long friendships with his neighbors. And they reciprocated. As Mel got older, he had a village of neighbors who visited, brought him food, and looked out for him. He served as chair of the Armour Hills Homes Association for many years and was active in the creation of the Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail. He especially loved walking his Golden Retrievers and talking to neighbors along the trail. Mel was a great mentor. For young architects, tradespeople, and handymen, Mel was terrifically loyal, staying in close touch, serving as a sounding board, and helping them secure good work. He was also a great uncle who prioritized staying in close touch with his beloved nieces and nephews. Mel had a lifetime love of music. He was a member of his high school choir, and in recent years, participated in the Beth Torah choir. He enjoyed being a member of the board of the Theater League, helping bring Broadway shows to Kansas City. And at his assisted living communities in Kansas City and New Jersey, he was famous for his humming and whistling. He was passionate about social justice and was a politically active Democrat for his whole life who refused to take down his Hillary Clinton for President sign throughout the entire year of 2017. He ran unsuccessfully for the city council of Kansas City, MO in 2007. The family could not be more grateful to all of Mel's caretakers: his amazing friend and nurse Amy Watz in Kansas City, the nurses and staff at Village Shalom, and the nurses and staff at Arbor Terrace Roseland, who were so extraordinarily caring and responsive even during this horrific pandemic. Mel is survived by his son Marc and son-in-law Daniel of Maplewood, NJ; his daughter Laura of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren Madeline, Zoe and Joshua; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marsha and Joel Dowshen of Bordentown, NJ; nieces and nephews Ronnie and Lynn Levine of Orange, CA; Howard and Susan Levine of Riverwoods, IL; Debbie and Vince Sergi of River Forest, IL; Cynthia and Robert Feldman of Dallas, TX; Jeffrey and Stephanie Summers of Overland Park, KS; David Summers of Kansas City, KS; Debora Summers of Kansas City, MO; Matt Dowshen and Alice Cherry of New York, NY; and Jessica Dowshen and Felipe Flores of Brooklyn, NY; dearest friends Marilyn and Kurt Metzl of Kansas City, MO; and so many other close friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Mel was predeceased by his wife Linda Zackler Solomon, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Eleanor and Isadore Levine and Alberta and Barney Summers, as well as his nephew Gary Summers. Interment will be at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, New Jersey, alongside Linda. A memorial service in Kansas City will take place at a time yet-to-be-determined. Online condolences may be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries Contributions in Mel's memory may be made to Not My Generation, an initiative co-founded by his granddaughter, Madeline, that engages young people to become gun violence prevention activists in their own communities. May Mel's memory be an everlasting blessing to those who knew him.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020