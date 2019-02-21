Kansas City Star Obituaries
Melvin D. Grossman

Melvin D. Grossman Obituary
Melvin D. Grossman Melvin D. Grossman, 81, formerly of Gladstone and Sunrise Beach, MO, passed away February 19, 2019, at Travanse Living at Olathe, KS. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, followed by visitation until 7:00 pm, on Friday, February 22, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 23, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane, Kansas City. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or to the . Melvin was born August 28, 1937, in Bosworth, MO, the younger of two children of Willard and Lula (Pemberton) Grossman, Along with his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Jane Young; and an infant son, William Denny Grossman. Melvin was a 60-plus year member of the Carpenters' Local 1904. He retired as a superintendent for L. G. Barcus and Sons Construction. He was a member of the Shrine of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, MO and was a former member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jane (Bucksath) Grossman; children, Terri Meyer (Tim), David Grossman (Laurie) and Don Grossman (Enid); eight grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2019
