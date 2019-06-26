Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belden-Larkin Funeral Home
707 S 6Th St
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-2820
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Belden-Larkin Funeral Home
707 S 6Th St
Leavenworth, KS 66048
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Belden-Larkin Funeral Home
707 S 6Th St
Leavenworth, KS 66048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Eugene Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Eugene Rice Obituary
Melvin Eugene Rice Melvin Eugene Rice, 67, died on Wednesday, June 19. Rice was a native of Woodruff, SC, the son of Boyce and Donnie Faye Rice. He graduated from North Georgia College. Anlon MacMatha was a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) and blacksmith instructor for the Institute for Historic and Educational Arts (IHEA). Rice retired from the American Red Cross, where he was Station Manager at Fort Leavenworth. After retiring, he worked at Sears in Overland Park and was an Adult Education Program instructor at KCKCC. Survivors include his wife, Martha R. Rice (Caitlin nicRaighne of the SCA) of Leavenworth; son Matthew E. Rice (Laura) of Mission, Kansas; granddaughter Shelby Mapes and great grandson Jayden Mapes-Kernunos of Topeka, Kansas; mother Donnie Fay Rice of Athens, Georgia; aunt Brenda Hardeman of Winterville, Georgia, and a number of cousins. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with services following at 11 am Saturday, June 29 at Belden Larkin Funeral Home, 707 S 6th St., Leavenworth, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to James Smithsonian Society, Smithsonian Institution, PO Box 37012, MRC 712, Washington, DC 20013-7012
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now