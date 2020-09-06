Melvin Eugene Routh Sr. Melvin Eugene Routh Sr., born May 15, 1937, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. The second son of Paul and Thelma Routh, Melvin grew up in the Turner area, and graduated from Turner High School in 1955. He went to work at the Santa Fe Railroad after high school and was a Locomotive Engineer until retiring in 1999. Melvin married Marianne Brown from Marshall MO in 1958, and she survives of the home. Melvin served in the USNR from 1956 until 1961. He had four children, Sheryl Dollar, Kansas City, KS, Lynda Routh, Lake Stevens, WA, Melvin Routh Jr. (Brenda), Belton, MO, and Cynthia L. Routh, Greenwood Village, CO, six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister, Dorothy Conner (Dale) and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded by his mother and father and brothers, Arthur L. Routh and Paul E. Routh of Shawnee. Melvin was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and The Green Club. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Arr: Porter Funeral Homes, (913) 621-6400)