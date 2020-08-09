1/1
Melvin Glenn Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Glenn Carpenter Melvin Glenn Carpenter, 76, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home in Overland Park, Ks. He was born April 13, 1944 in Colby, Ks to Merle and Pearl Carpenter. On December 28, 1963, Mel married Nancy Berens in Colby, Ks. After graduating from Fort Hays State, the couple moved to Overland Park, Ks. With the exception of a short time in California, they remained in Johnson Co., Ks. Mel worked as athletic director for the Johnson County YMCA and the Johnson County Parks and Recreation his entire career. He was involved with youth football, soccer, baseball, wrestling, swimming, track, and basketball during his employment. He enjoyed fishing, golf, canoeing, camping, gardening, traveling and every youth, college, professional sport. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, son Chad Damon Carpenter and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, Overland Park, Ks.; children, Cary (Serena) Carpenter, San Francisco, Ca.; Casandra (Andy) Carpenter of Bucyrus, Ks.; three grandchildren, Madaleine Quinn Carpenter-Ross, Casey James Carpenter-Ross, Cyrus Hao Carpenter and a brother, Merle Carpenter, Colby, Ks. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Museum of Art and History, 1905 S. Franklin Av., Colby, Ks. 67701

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved