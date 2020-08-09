Melvin Glenn Carpenter Melvin Glenn Carpenter, 76, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home in Overland Park, Ks. He was born April 13, 1944 in Colby, Ks to Merle and Pearl Carpenter. On December 28, 1963, Mel married Nancy Berens in Colby, Ks. After graduating from Fort Hays State, the couple moved to Overland Park, Ks. With the exception of a short time in California, they remained in Johnson Co., Ks. Mel worked as athletic director for the Johnson County YMCA and the Johnson County Parks and Recreation his entire career. He was involved with youth football, soccer, baseball, wrestling, swimming, track, and basketball during his employment. He enjoyed fishing, golf, canoeing, camping, gardening, traveling and every youth, college, professional sport. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, son Chad Damon Carpenter and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, Overland Park, Ks.; children, Cary (Serena) Carpenter, San Francisco, Ca.; Casandra (Andy) Carpenter of Bucyrus, Ks.; three grandchildren, Madaleine Quinn Carpenter-Ross, Casey James Carpenter-Ross, Cyrus Hao Carpenter and a brother, Merle Carpenter, Colby, Ks. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Museum of Art and History, 1905 S. Franklin Av., Colby, Ks. 67701



