Melvin Pheffer
April 1, 1941 - October 19, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Mel Pheffer passed away October 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and his well-loved dogs, Murphy and Hogan. Mel was born on April 1, 1941, son of Al and Jeannette Pheffer in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a graduate of Southeast High School. Mel spent 46 years in the Automobile industry working at two dealerships, Bob Sight Lincoln Mercury and Tumminia Lincoln Mercury-Mazda. During his career Mel won many sales awards, consistently breaking sales goals. In the spring of 1962 Mel met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Bradshaw. They married in the fall of 1962 spending 58 years together.
Mel retired in 2010 and during his retirement enjoyed his golf club, Shadow Glen. On June 10, 2012, he hit a hole-in-one on the 4th green, fulfilling a long-held goal. Mel always lived life to the fullest, loved his family and had the unique ability to be able to start a conversation with anyone, thus he never met a stranger. Today the world is a little less bright without him.
Mel leaves behind his beloved wife, Pat, his son Patrick, daughters Kim Drake (Mark), Stacie Pheffer-Burge (Steve) and Mindy McCrary; his grandchildren Alex, Jenna, Jacob, Dominick, Jared, Cece and Sofia, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Mel was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Pheffer.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday October 22, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Pet Resource Center, 1116 E. 59 Street, Kansas City, MO 64110 or Temple B'nai Jehudah, 12320 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66209.
