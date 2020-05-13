Melvin Wayne Davidson Melvin Wayne Davidson of Prairie Village, Kansas peacefully passed away on May 11, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn, and two sons, Scott Bradley of Shawnee, Kansas and Mark Alan of Kent, Washington. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Taryn, Clayton Douglas and Taylor Anne. Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, Rome Jerome and Della Marie Davidson. On December 11, 1932, Wayne was born on a farm near Lexington, Missouri and grew up in Emporia, Kansas where he graduated from Emporia High School in 1950 and then graduated from Emporia State University in 1954. He met the love of his life, Carolyn, at the college drugstore across from his Sig Ep Fraternity house. They were married on November 17, 1956. Wayne then earned his JD from Washburn University School of Law in 1960. Thanks to Carolyn, who with full-time employment, provided the funds to "Put Hubby Through" law school. While in law school, Wayne assisted the late Kansas Supreme Court Commissioner, Earl H. Hatcher, who at that time was authoring a research book on the law of damages. Wayne's legal career of estate planning, probate, corporate law and real estate law began with 3 years at a prominent Topeka law firm. In 1963, he moved his family to Kansas City, where he joined a law firm for 5 years. In 1968, Wayne founded the law firm of Davidson, Deckert and Glassman, P.C. Wayne has been rated by Martindale-Hubbell as having the highest possible peer review rating in legal ability and ethical standards, and has been rated in the top 1% of America's Most Honored Professionals. Wayne practiced law for 59 years. Among his many clients, he was the attorney and on the board of directors for Cobalt Boats for 50 years. In Kansas City, his family lived on the Hallmark Farm for 18 years, where he raised two sons and many animals! After the sons went away to college, the family moved to Mission Hills for 23 years, then to Lee's Summit, Missouri for 14 years. In 2018, he moved with Carolyn to Mission Chateau Senior Living Community in Prairie Village, Kansas. Wayne enjoyed many treasured times, including traveling to All Seven Continents, his interest in photography, golf, cooking, wine enthusiast and classic cars. On Sunday, May 17, 2020, between 2 and 4 pm, a special memorial service will be held honoring Wayne. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you enter Mission Chateau's south entrance at 85th and Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas and look for the family under the red umbrella. Please stay in your car to pay condolences to the family. (In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.