Meredith Hardwick
April 2, 1937 - March 15, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Meredith Dawn Hardwick, 82, a Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away on Sunday, March 15,2020, with her family by her side. Meredith was born April 2, 1937 to Walter & Myrtle (Sanger) Sorensen in Pisgah, Iowa.
Meredith was united in marriage with Gareth Dale Breyfogle on January 29, 1956. After Gareth's death in 1966, she married Robert Sterling Hardwick on January 20, 1968 in Gladstone, MO.
Meredith will always be remembered for her love for the Lord. She was an active member in the local Red Hat Club and women's Bible studies. She enjoyed garage sales, collecting angels, attending reunions & visiting her sisters, other family members and friends.
After raising her children as a stay at home mother, she was a bus driver for the Park Hill School District.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gareth; second husband, Robert; her parents; daughter, Denise (Breyfogle) Cowan & son in law Charles Cowan; & sisters, Melodie Bunning, Marlene Sorensen & Marlys Smith.
She is survived by her 3 children: Terry Breyfogle (Denise); Troy Hardwick (Jennifer Ellis); & Glenda VanNess (Raymond); 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Merrilee Gunderson and Marilyn (Jan) Jackson.
Even though she is deeply missed by those left behind, we know she was met at heaven's gate by the angels and those that preceded her in death.
A graveside service with placement of the urn will be held @ 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Richmond Memory Gardens in Richmond, MO. We ask that all attendee's comply with the CDC guidelines & social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asana Hospice. Memories of Meredith and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
.