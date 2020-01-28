Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Merilee Ware Lea Merilee Ware Lea, 98, died January 24. Born in Linn County, MO she received a teaching degree from NE Missouri State. She loved to reminisce about teaching in a one room schoolhouse. She moved to Kansas City in 1944 and met Lester Lea. They were married 66 years when he passed in 2012. Merilee was always active in her church community, most recently at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in K.C, Ks. She loved her 20 years as a receptionist for the KCK Board of Education. After retirement she got great joy from volunteering, square dancing and telling stories. A highlight was her acting career in community plays. She is preceded in death by her son Vaughn and is survived by daughters Linda Partmann, Leslie Nord, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be planned later this spring. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020
