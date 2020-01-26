|
|
Merle Dean Schurr Merle Dean Schurr, 77, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home. Memorial services will be at Harvest Ridge Covenant Church, 22015 Midland Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66226, on Saturday February 1st, 2020. Visitation is at 10 am and the memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the church or in his name. Dean was born on April 17, 1942 in Kansas City, Kansas. Dean worked as a union plumber with Local #8 for 48 years. A 1960 graduate of Wyandotte High School, he obtained his associate's degree from K.C.K. Community College. Dean was active in the community, serving as Potentate of the Abdallah Shrine in 1996, as National Chief of the YMCA Indian Guides, and as a Boy Scout leader. He also worked for 3&2 Baseball Club of Johnson County for many years as an umpire, field manager, and gate supervisor. He had been an active member of Harvest Ridge for more than 20 years. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Sharon K. Schurr; his son, Dennis M. Schurr; and his brother Donald Schurr. He is survived by his sons Kevin Schurr, Kerry Schurr and their families, two grandsons Andrew and Corey, brother Jerry Schurr and family and many other extended family and close friends. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020