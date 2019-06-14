Merle Milton Shultz Sr. Merle Milton Shultz, Sr. was born January 22, 1937 in Wyandotte County, Kansas City, KS. He was a resident of Douglas County, KS for more than 50 years making his home in Vinland Valley, KS until his death on Friday June 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Merle served in the Marines from 1959-1966. He was a member of the Wellsville Baptist Church. Merle was united in marriage with Rose Ann Bass on January 22, 1959 in Kansas City, KS until her death in July 1990. He was then united in marriage to Karen Buchanan in Vinland Valley, KS on August 7, 1993. Survivors include three children Merle Shultz Jr., Melissa Abbott, and Shannon Wright; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 11:00am Saturday June 15th at the Wellsville Baptist Church in Wellsville, KS. Interment will be at the Vinland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation in Merle's name to Great Lakes Caring Hospice 901 NE River Road Topeka, KS 66616 or Wellsville Baptist Church 217 Main Street Wellsville, KS 66092 will be greatly appreciated.

