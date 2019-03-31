|
Merle Weisenborn Merle Willis Weisenborn was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on September 8, 1935. He passed away March 27, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 36 years, Linda Rae Weisenborn; four children: Brent Weisenborn (Jami), Lori Deutschmann (Robert), Kimberly Ann Thornhill (Steve) and Lisa Rae Stevens; seven beloved grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his sister-law, niece and nephew of Tucson, AZ. Visitation 10am with funeral service 11am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Gashland Presbyterian Church, 8029 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118. Graveside service and burial 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. Memorial contributions to St. Luke's Hospice House or Rotary Foundation. Arrangements by Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. To share a memory with the family and view the complete obituary, please visit www.meyersnorthlandchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019