Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Weisenborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Weisenborn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Merle Weisenborn Obituary
Merle Weisenborn Merle Willis Weisenborn was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on September 8, 1935. He passed away March 27, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 36 years, Linda Rae Weisenborn; four children: Brent Weisenborn (Jami), Lori Deutschmann (Robert), Kimberly Ann Thornhill (Steve) and Lisa Rae Stevens; seven beloved grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his sister-law, niece and nephew of Tucson, AZ. Visitation 10am with funeral service 11am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Gashland Presbyterian Church, 8029 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118. Graveside service and burial 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. Memorial contributions to St. Luke's Hospice House or Rotary Foundation. Arrangements by Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. To share a memory with the family and view the complete obituary, please visit www.meyersnorthlandchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.