Merlyn (Merl) Desmarteau
June 3, 1939 - November 25, 2020
Surprise, Arizona - Merlyn Edmond (Merl) Desmarteau, age 81, passed away on November 25, 2020 after undergoing a heart procedure. He was a generous and fun-loving man who worked hard, gave sage advice, and always made time for his family and friends, often with something delicious off the grill and an ice-cold beer. His passion, perpetual good spirits and smoked ribs will be dearly missed.
Merl was born in Palco, Kansas on June 3, 1939 in the home. He was the firstborn of four sons to Edmond Desmarteau and Armanoda Bellerive Desmarteau. His lifelong work ethic and grateful attitude were developed growing up on the family wheat farm in Stockton, KS. His maternal and fraternal grandparents were French Canadian immigrants who settled in western Kansas in the late 1880's. He valued his heritage and carried on many of the traditions of his French Catholic upbringing.
Merl was an excellent student and exceptional at math. His grade school was a one room schoolhouse and he was often the only child in his grade level. He would finish his school work early and help the teacher by tutoring the other students. He was a scholar and athlete at Stockton High School where it was rumored that he had great fun on weekends. He was actively involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and was a first-place winner in numerous state and national competitions. He attended Kansas State University where he majored in finance and was an active member of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity. He married soon after graduation in 1962 and began his lifelong career in finance by taking a job with Household Finance Corporation. He had two daughters from his first marriage, Lea born in 1963 and Paetra born in 1969. He moved several times with HFC but settled in Kansas City, MO in the summer of 1976.
In his free time, Merl cooked for his family and friends, coached his daughters' sports teams, and volunteered at their schools. He enjoyed bird hunting, golf and was an avid fisherman like his father. He met his wife Nancy (Nan) Summerville while working for Van Tuyl Group where she was also employed in the corporate offices and they married December 8, 1990. He lived and worked in Kansas City until he retired from Broadway Ford in 2003 and moved with Nan to Surprise, Arizona to enjoy the weather, golf and live near his three brothers.
His daughters and their family were his greatest source of pride. He instilled in Lea and Paetra self-confidence, passion for life and grace toward others. There are many "Merlisms" as his family likes to call the sayings he repeated often and with great timing. For example, he loved to say he "would rather have to put out a fire instead of having to light one under someone's [rear-end]." His fondness for winning an argument was legendary. Although iPhones and instant Google searches lowered his win rate a bit. He was raised in a very talkative and exuberant family, where interjecting—loudly—was required to contribute to the conversation, and he definitely carried that tradition forward.
Merl will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years Nan Desmarteau of Surprise, AZ, daughters Lea Desmarteau of Shreveport, LA and Paetra Desmarteau Serra (Gino Serra) of Kansas City, MO, step sons Blaine Vanlandingham, Brent Vanlandingham (Susan), Bart Fromme and Ben Fromme (Kym) all of Overland Park, KS, his brothers Mike Desmarteau (Christine) of Surprise, AZ, Richard Desmarteau (Mary) of Peoria, AZ and, Kelly Desmarteau (Vickie) of Stockton KS, his uncle Joseph Bellerive of Stockton , KS, his grandchildren Corbin Ramsey and Chloe Ramsey of Shreveport, LA, Alessia Serra and Gioia Serra of Kansas City, MO, his step grandchildren Braxton, Ben, Brock, Bryson Vanlandingham and, Brenden, Baylor, Braiden, Brianna, Brooks, Addison, and Fletcher Fromme and, many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, Merl's family will hold a memorial service to honor his life in the summer of 2021 in Stockton, KS, where we hope you will share your stories and raise a red beer in his honor. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Ducks Unlimited. https://www.ducks.org/get-involved/memorial-giving