Merrill D. Spiegel Merrill D. Spiegel, 88, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. A graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Forest City Union Cemetery, Forest City, MO. Merrill was born on January 1, 1931 to Pauline (Grimes) and Raymond Spiegel in Hopkins, MO. He married Elizabeth (Watson) in 1954; they lived in Overland Park, KS, where he worked at Bendix/Allied Signal until retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Wanda (Spiegel) Coupe and survived by his wife Elizabeth; son, Gregory Spiegel; daughter, Lisa (Spiegel) Hazlett and grandson Zachary Spiegel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019