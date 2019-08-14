Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest City Union Cemetery
Forest City, MO
Resources
Merrill D. Spiegel


1931 - 2019
Merrill D. Spiegel Obituary
Merrill D. Spiegel Merrill D. Spiegel, 88, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. A graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Forest City Union Cemetery, Forest City, MO. Merrill was born on January 1, 1931 to Pauline (Grimes) and Raymond Spiegel in Hopkins, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Spiegel; a son, Greg Spiegel; daughter, Lisa Hazkett; his XX grandchildren, and XX. Memorial contributions may be made to XXX Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
