Merrill D. Spiegel Merrill D. Spiegel, 88, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. A graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Forest City Union Cemetery, Forest City, MO. Merrill was born on January 1, 1931 to Pauline (Grimes) and Raymond Spiegel in Hopkins, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Spiegel; a son, Greg Spiegel; daughter, Lisa Hazkett; his XX grandchildren, and XX. Memorial contributions may be made to XXX Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019