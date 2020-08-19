Merrill Frank Toms Merrill Frank Toms, 91, lover of books, world traveler and teller of stories who lit up every dinner party within reach, died in Edina, Minn., on Aug. 13, 2020. Survived by wife of 51 years, Elisabeth (Verleye), daughter Vanessa (Doug) Glass, grandchildren Colin and Elinor, sister Clyda (Wally) Lange, brothers Warren (Karen), John (Marlene) and Kyle (Janice) and many nieces and nephews. Born in Kansas City, Mo., to Annabelle Matlock & Cedric Durfee Toms. Full obituary at www.gillbrothers.com
. Memorial service in Kansas City spring 2021. If you too love books, or enjoyed Merrill, donations may be made to Kansas City Public Library