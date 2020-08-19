1/2
Merrill Frank Toms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merrill Frank Toms Merrill Frank Toms, 91, lover of books, world traveler and teller of stories who lit up every dinner party within reach, died in Edina, Minn., on Aug. 13, 2020. Survived by wife of 51 years, Elisabeth (Verleye), daughter Vanessa (Doug) Glass, grandchildren Colin and Elinor, sister Clyda (Wally) Lange, brothers Warren (Karen), John (Marlene) and Kyle (Janice) and many nieces and nephews. Born in Kansas City, Mo., to Annabelle Matlock & Cedric Durfee Toms. Full obituary at www.gillbrothers.com. Memorial service in Kansas City spring 2021. If you too love books, or enjoyed Merrill, donations may be made to Kansas City Public Library

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved