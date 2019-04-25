Kansas City Star Obituaries
Meryllee Strandt Obituary
Meryllee Strandt Meryllee Strandt, 79, of Basehor, KS passed away April 23, 2019. She leaves behind her husband Wayne Strandt, her son Jeffrey Strandt of Shawnee, KS, 3 daughters Deborah Roach of Kansas City, KS, Maribeth Huffaker of Rantoul, KS, Cheryl George of Shawnee, KS, a sister Dianne Dameron-Lopez of Prairie Village, KS, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her beloved Basset Hound, Hazel May. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM Monday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, with Graveside service beginning 11 AM at Maple Hill Cemetery. Please visit Meryllee's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019
